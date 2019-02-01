Jeff Edinburg, of Marblehead, entered into rest on January 31, 2019 at the age of 76.

Beloved husband of Deborah (Loring) Edinburg. Devoted father of Barry and Jason Edinburg. Cherished grandfather of Skyler, Nate, and Paloma Edinburg. Loving brother of Nancy Weinstein. Dear son of the late Melvin and Charlot Edinberg.

Jeff grew up in Swampscott, graduated from the Storm King School and Clark University, where he was an eight-letter man, and raised his family in Peabody and Marblehead. He was owner and president of Modern Leather Company, a business that tanned and finished leather, taking over and expanding the enterprise started by his father. He was well-respected in the industry, earning many awards and accolades from industry peers and organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Two/Ten National Foundation and was president of the New England Tanners Club.

For many years, Jeff was an active member of Temple Beth Shalom in Peabody. He served first as vice president and then for years chaired highly successful auctions. He volunteered for 15 years at the Lynn District Court.

Jeff was a member of Kernwood Country Club in Salem, where he loved to play golf and spend time with close friends. He was an avid skier and runner who competed in eight marathons, including the Ocean State Marathon and the New York City Marathon, the latter of which he ran four times.

A funeral service for Jeff will be held on Sunday, February 3rd, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St. (Vinnin Square), Salem at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El section, Lowell St., Peabody. Shiva will follow, from 2-6 p.m., at the Village at Vinnin Square Clubhouse, Salem. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jeff’s memory to his current congregation, Temple Emanu-El, 393 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945 (attn: Family Education Fund). For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.