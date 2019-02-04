Davyd Zayonchyk, late of Swampscott, entered into rest on February 1, 2019 at the age of 71.

Beloved husband of the late Evgeniya (Blinder) Zayonchyk. Devoted father of Marina Slezinger and her husband Boris. Cherished grandfather of Zhanna Meisels and her husband Daniel and Michelle Slezinger. Dear son of the late Mikhail and Zinaida (Sosnova) Zayonchyk.

A funeral service for Davyd was held on February 4 at at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Davyd's memory to the American Cancer Society.