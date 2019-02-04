Genya (Shvarts) Galkina, of Lynn, entered into rest on February 3, 2019 at the age of 79.

Beloved wife of Petr Galkin. Devoted mother of Frida Galkina and her husband Sam Shnayder, and Alla Voznyuk and her husband Yuriy. Cherished grandmother of Dmitriy Shnayder and his wife Heather, Yuliya Shnayder, Sergey Voznyuk and his significant other Brittany Uhal, and Olivia Voznyuk. Treasured great-grandmother of Dustin Shnayder and Dylan Braid. The loving sister of Aron Shvarts and Roza Pipkina, and sister-in-law of Emiliya Shvarts. Dear daughter of the late Simon and Dora Shvarts. Genya will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews and their children.

A funeral service for Genya will be held on Tuesday, February 5, at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Chevra Mishna Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Genya’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.