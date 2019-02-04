Ruth (Lampert) Margossian, a lifelong resident of Revere, died on January 31, 2019.

Ruth was the beloved wife of the late Bearge J. Margossian. She was the loving daughter of the late Harry and Catherine Lampert.

Ruth always placed her family first and loved spending time with her immediate and extended family. She took great enjoyment in doing jigsaw puzzles with her great-granddaughter. She was a former longtime sales clerk at Almy’s in Revere, where she made lifelong friends. Ruth also enjoyed playing Bingo at Friendly Gardens in Revere, where she was considered an honorary tenant. An avid Boston sports fan, Ruth also was a lifetime member of the Beachmont VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She was the devoted mother of Alan Margossian and his wife Randi, David Margossian and his wife Donna, and Marc Margossian and his wife Stacy. She was the dear sister of the late Jeanne Ostrow and her husband the late Edward. Ruth was the dear sister-in-law of Buddy, Elaine, and Barbara Margossian, and the late Marion, Peggy, Jimmy, Hank, and Junior. Ruth was the loving grandmother of Beth and her husband Timothy McCarthy, and Lindsay, Christa, Jason, Rachael, and Emma Margossian. Great-grandmother of Shealynn and Allison. Ruth was also the loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and travel companion of her niece Arlene.

Services were held Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on February 4. Interment in Woburn. Donations in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 89 South St., Boston, MA 02111; American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241; or the Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150.