DANVERS – Last November, Lindsay Rescott was just leaving one of the venues she was considering for her upcoming wedding. Rescott looked down at her phone and saw that she had received several calls from an unfamiliar number. She finally decided to answer, and on the other end was the coach of the United States volleyball team that would compete at the 2019 Pan American Maccabi Games in Mexico City.

Rescott had made the cut.

A Beverly resident who coaches girls’ volleyball at Danvers High School and men’s volleyball at Endicott College, Rescott has been playing since she was in middle school. In her sophomore year of high school in Northport, N.Y., on Long Island, she competed in the national JCC Maccabi games in Stamford, Conn. She continued playing volleyball throughout high school and during college, at Nassau Community College and Westfield State.

Now, Rescott will again compete in a version of the Maccabi games – informally known as the “Jewish Olympics” – for the first time in over a decade. Rescott is excited to once again participate in a competition that helps foster Jewish community.

“I think it’s an awesome nonprofit in that they’re celebrating Jewish athletes and bringing them together and showing them almost how Birthright [Rescott took one of the free trips to Israel for young Jewish adults] works, and how Shabbat works,” she said. “Not only is it just doing sports – it’s doing a ton of activities involving the Jewish community.”

Rescott recalled that during her down time at the Junior Maccabi Games, she participated in Shabbat services and saw athletes taking Hebrew lessons and sampling Israeli food.

Before the Pan-American Games in July, Rescott needs to prepare both her body and her wallet. She trains four to five times a week at her gym. “I’m going to be playing in the front row, so they want to make sure I’m jumping and in shape and ready to go,” she said.

She also needs to raise $2,977 more for airfare, hotels, meals, and competition fees. Through the “Support an Athlete” link on maccabiusa.com, one can enter Rescott’s name and donate. People who donate $100 will be entered into a raffle competition to win either $5,000 or a trip to Israel or Hawaii, in addition to other prizes.