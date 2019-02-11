Jason Herbert Katz, formerly of Marco Island, Fla., Natick, and Everett, entered into rest on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Barbara Pauline (Goldstein) Katz. Loving father of Ellen Beaudin of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Barry Katz and his wife Dorothy of Hershey, Penn., Kenneth Katz and his wife Susan of Enfield, Conn., and Scott Katz and his wife Magda of Flagstaff, Ariz. Dear brother of Sumner Katz of Chicago, Ill., and David Katz and his wife Terry of Carver. Grandfather of Adam Katz and his wife Emily, Benjamin Katz, Corey Katz, Johnice Ryba and her husband Andrew, Gregory Beaudin, Jacob Katz, Ryan Katz, Molly Tashjian and her husband Charlie, Nathaniel Katz, Dylan Katz, Jasmin Katz, and Eli Katz. Great-grandfather of Owen, Jackson, Skyler, Carmelita, and Jacob.

Jason served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and then served in the Army Reserves, retiring as a colonel. He worked as an executive in the insurance industry for many years.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 13 at 11 a.m., in the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Cary Square, Chelsea. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Interment follows in the New Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason‘s memory may be made to the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, 991 Winterberry Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145.