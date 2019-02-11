Lorraine B. (Epstein) Sheer, 92 – late of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott and Chelsea. Died on February 7, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Hyman Colman and Marshall Sheer. Devoted mother of Eileen Hoffman of Peabody and Nathan and Debra Crilly-Colman of Centreville, Va. Cherished grandmother of Caryn Hoffman, Lynne Mellino, Joshua Colman, Allison Colman, Emily Colman, and the late Amy Hoffman. Adoring great-grandmother of Harrison and Jaxen Telyas, Ayden and Francesca Mellino, and Henry E. Colman. The loving sister of the late Esther Winer, Shirley Feldman, Mildred Blesofsky, and Charles Epstein. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Celia (Afromovitz) Epstein.

Lorraine will be remembered by her family as warm, caring, kind, loving, and admirably hard-working. She was an avid reader and would challenge her mind with games, as she was intellectually curious by nature. She will be missed.

A funeral service was held on February 11 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Chelsea Jewish Life Care Hospice, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.