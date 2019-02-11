Marilyn (Barber) Goldberg-Glick, 87 – late of Chelsea, formerly of Framingham and Holliston. Died on February 9, 2019.

Loving wife of the late Robert Glick. Beloved mother of Lisa Goldberg and Marci Goldberg and her husband Steven Gorski. Dear sister of Rose Glasser and late Alvin Barber.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Wednesday, February 13 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Everett. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 165 Captain Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, or to Wellness House (a support organization for those living with cancer), 131 N County Line Rd., Hinsdale, IL 60521.