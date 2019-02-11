Marilyn (Krupnick) Fishman, 86, of Marblehead, died peacefully on February 9, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family.

Beloved wife of the late Seymour “Cy” Fishman. Devoted mother of Harriet Fishman and her companion Edwin Townsend, Rhonda Fishman and her companion Elan Barnehama, and Robin Godine and her husband Anthony Godine. Cherished grandmother of Harry and Aaron Godine. Adoring sister of the late David Krupnick. She will also be missed by her extended family Bernard “Bing” and Betty Ann Fishman, Bruce and Linda Fishman, Ellen Fishman, Richard Fishman, Edward and Tracy Fishman, and Janice and Steven Krupnick.

Services for Marilyn will be held at Congregation Shirat Hayam, 55 Atlantic Ave., Swampscott, on Wednesday, February 13 at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, 506 Lowell St., Peabody. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)