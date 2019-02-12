James A. “Jim” Kemp, 69 – late of Medford. Died on February 11, 2019. Raised in Buffalo, N.Y., he’d resided in Medford since 2009, formerly of Acton and Winchester. He worked as the sales director for Steelcase office furniture.

Jim was the devoted husband of Susan (Shultz). He was the beloved father of Jonathan and his wife Kelly Kemp and Aaron and his wife Jacqui Kemp. He was the adored grandfather of Jack, Hannah, and Ryan, and the dear brother of Margaret Wheaton.

A funeral service will be held at Temple Shir Tikvah, 34 Vine St., Winchester, on Wednesday, February 13 at 11:00 a.m. Interment follows in Wayland. Condolence calls may be made at his late residence on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., and Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester. (Goldman)