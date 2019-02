Temple Sinai in Marblehead will host the HDRnB band (Henley Douglas Rythm & Blues) on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, and delicious desserts at intermission are included in the ticket price. Adult and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

For ticket or other information, contact Susan or Meg at 781-631-2763, or visit www.templesinaiweb.org.