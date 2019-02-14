Edward Lester Rosengard – late of Chelsea. Died on February 12, 2019.

Son of the late Norman Rosengard and Sadie (Sheinfeld) Rosengard. Dear brother of Judith Freedman and her husband Edward of Randolph, and Cynthia Lynn and her husband Bruce of Boynton Beach, Fla.

Edward graduated from Chelsea High School in 1952. He went on to graduate cum laude from Boston University in 1956 with a degree in liberal arts. After college, Edward enlisted in the United States Army and remained in the reserves for 38 years. He rose to the rank of chief warrant officer. Edward was employed at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford as a comptroller for 20 years and at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, also as a comptroller, for 15 years.

Edward loved to be involved in many organizations and was very philanthropic.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, February 17 at 11 a.m., at the Chevra Mishna Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Drive, Lynn, MA 01901. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. (Torf)