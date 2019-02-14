Phyllis L. (Pearlman) Fink, 85 – late of Revere, formerly of Delray Beach, Fla., Elmwood Park, N.J., and Chelsea. Died on February 11, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Carl Fink. Devoted mother of Randi Ellen and the late Robert Zeff, Robyn Iorio and her husband Phillip, Randi and Robyn’s sister Cara Portnoy of Winthrop, their brother Eric Portnoy of N. Andover, and Susan Swartz, whom Phyllis referred to as her “other daughter.” Loving daughter of the late Louis and Annie Pearlman. Sister of Bernyce Goodman. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Lebrun, Jamie Zeff, and Cole and Stone Iorio. Loving great-grandmother of Alexander Lund, and Joseph, Henry and Nicolette Lebrun. Loving aunt of Jeffrey Goodman and the late Maxine Fine.

Graveside services at Agudas Shalom Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Friday, February 15 at 1:00 p.m. Contributions in Phyllis’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For an online guestbook and directions, visit www.torffuneralservice.com. (Torf)