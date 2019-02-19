Robert (Bob) Mehrman, 91, Boston broadcaster and anti-tobacco educator, died peacefully on February 17, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Bob was born on April 7, 1927 in New York City to Sidney and Sylvia Mehrman. He grew up in New York and Massachusetts and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

Bob was a local radio and TV broadcaster and past executive director of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. He was the public affairs director for Boston’s WJIB and was a booth announcer for WBZ and WCVB.

Bob was preceded in death by his recent companion, Dorothy MacDonald, and his wife of 57 years, Selma Mehrman. He is survived by his sister Joan Mehrman; his son Barry Mehrman (Ann); his grandsons Brian Mehrman (Angela) and David Mehrman (Kristi); and his great-grandson Milo.

A memorial service for Bob will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m., at Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, or The American Cancer Society.

For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.