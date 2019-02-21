MEDFORD – Over two dozen anti-Semitic and anti-Israel posters were discovered last week fastened to the grounds of the Granoff Family Hillel Center at Tufts University.

The posters depicted militarized pigs, and included at least one with a caption calling for the destruction of “ISRAELI APARTHEID FORCES AND AMERIKKKAN [sic] PIGS WHICH FUND IT. FREE PALESTINE.”

In a statement, Tufts President Tony Monaco called the posters “profoundly disturbing and hurtful to those targeted and to others” at the university. “Recognizing these posters’ impact on our campus climate, we will fully investigate this matter and follow up appropriately on the results of that investigation,” he said.

In a separate statement, Tufts Hillel also condemned the posters. “We would like to remind the Tufts community that we are here to listen, to support, and to engage in conversation,” Tufts Hillel said. “We have been working closely with the University at large since the posters were discovered in order to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of staff and students. We invite you to stand with us in condemning all forms of hate and vitriol.”

Rabbi Naftali Brawer, executive director of Tufts Hillel, also denounced the posters.

“This was a cowardly and shameful act targeting the Jewish community on campus,” Brawer said.