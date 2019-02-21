The Talmud advises that a person should “divide his money into three: one third in land, one third in commerce, and one third at hand.” Centuries later, North Shore synagogues and Jewish institutions are listening to the sages by setting aside funds in endowments and other reserves.

Endowments, to which synagogues pool a large sum of money and use the income generated for a specified purpose, have existed in some form since at least 1820, when Abraham Touro set up a trust in his will allocating $15,000 ($256,466 in today’s money) to the Touro Synagogue of Newport, R.I. Until recently, endowments were mostly limited to large and wealthy synagogues, according to Rabbi Daniel Judson, author of “Pennies for Heaven: The History of American Synagogues and Money.” However, Judson noted that in recent years, synagogues – like many other nonprofits – have set up funds in hopes of emulating the incredible success of university endowments, which can amass to billions of dollars.

“Institutions establish endowments for a variety of reasons,” said Marty Schneer, the executive director of the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore in Marblehead, which boasts a nearly $4 million endowment. “The main goal is to establish an ongoing revenue stream from interest to support the agency during economic downturns, and to in some cases fund certain programs.”

North Shore synagogues began starting such funds around 15 years ago. Dr. Phil Cutter, a retired psychiatrist from Rockport and the former president of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester, said that before his synagogue started its endowment in 2007, it was necessary to call big donors, known as “angels,” at the end of each fiscal year to ask them to cover the costs of the deficit. That same year, Rabbi Myron Geller left the pulpit after four decades of service, and the synagogue wanted to assure future hires that it would have more than enough money to cover any building operating costs for the next 50 years.

Ahavat Achim’s endowment, like many others, is comprised of different funds for different purposes. Unless there is board approval, the money in each fund must be used only for its designated purpose. The building fund pays for operating costs. The Eileen and Myron Geller Fund covers the costs of the Sylvia Cohen Religious School.

“I think temple finances have becomes more and more difficult, because expenses go up,” Cutter said. “If you try to charge enough money to cover operating expenses, you can easily get into financial difficulty, and an endowment is a way to cover those costs and make it reasonable.”

Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead also has discretionary funds to support such things as the library or Oneg Shabbats. The largest of those funds is B’Yadenu (Hebrew for “in our hands”), which has raised $1.7 million of its $2.2 million goal to pay for temple renovations.

The Temple Emanu-El endowment is a general-use fund that exists to support operating costs. The endowment is managed by the investment firm BNY Mellon and Combined Jewish Philanthropies, which provides assistance for Jewish nonprofits managing investment funds.

The JCC has one of the largest endowments at any Jewish institution in the area. It was started in 2014 after a $1.1 million gift from the estate of Marblehead couple Philip and Rosalie Tanzer. After the initial gift, the JCC started a campaign to grow the endowment to $5 million by 2020, according to Schneer. Currently, the endowment, which is also partially managed by CJP, has $2 million in cash, and $2 million pledged in either wills or insurance policies. It generates 4 percent to 5 percent interest each year.

“One of the commitments people can make at a somewhat younger age includes buying an insurance policy that names the JCC as the owner and the beneficiary, and in some cases, we’ve actually matched that insurance policy with our own contribution to grow it from the endowment fund,” said Schneer.

Schneer thinks endowments are an important way to ensure continuity in Jewish institutions, and asks the community to help contribute in any way they can.

“If you want a Jewish future and a Jewish identity for your children or grandchildren, or have people who want to share the meaningful experience they’ve had, then an opportunity to do this is allocate part of your estate to … some organization you care about,” he said.