Lior Raz, co-creator and star of Netflix’s “Fauda” with CJP President Rabbi Marc Baker. Raz was the keynote speaker at CJP’s annual Chai in the Hub last week. The event honored young professionals who’ve made a substantial impact on Boston’s Jewish community. More than 500 attended the event. During his talk, Raz discussed his experience in the Israel Defense Forces, and how he created “Fauda.”