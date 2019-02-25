InterfaithFamily (IFF) is proud to announce the first-of-its-kind IFF Rukin Rabbinic Fellowship Program.

The first cohort of fellows, which includes Rabbi Braham David, director of the Jewish Discovery Institute and Rabbi of Temple Shalom in Medford, will begin in March.

The Rukin Fellows will become part of a unique community of practice which will help them to hone their skills working with interfaith couples. The Fellows will offer workshops and programs in their communities for seriously dating, engaged and newly married interfaith couples who do not yet have children. They will provide guidance to help couples find a welcome path into the Jewish community and access to inclusive resources.

We are proud to announce that Rabbi Braham David has been chosen to be a Fellow in Boston. Rabbi David states, “I am delighted for the opportunity to serve as a Rukin Fellow with InterfaithFamily to learn how to better serve interfaith couples in our Jewish communities,” said Rabbi Braham David.