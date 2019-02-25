On Feb. 9, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo presented Jewish War Veterans National Commander Dr. Barry Schneider the “Key to the City” in honor of his visit to the City of Revere. On Sunday, Schneider addressed 55 high school students honored at the Jewish War Veterans Massachusetts Brotherhood Breakfast “Classmate Today, Neighbors Tomorrow.” The annual JWV of Massachusetts scholarship event honors high school students from across the state.

Pictured above, from left, Revere Veterans Agent Marc Silvestri, Secretary of Veterans Services Francisco Urena, JWV National Commander Dr. Barry Schneider, Mayor Brian Arrigo, JWV Past National Commander Ira Novoselsky.