Lynn native Andrew I. Shadoff has been named a partner at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) in Los Angeles. Shadoff has litigated a wide array of subject matters, including legal and actuarial malpractice cases, breach of fiduciary duty and related business disputes, patent, copyright and trademark infringement cases, and commercial lease and contract actions. Andrew also regularly advises local California businesses on corporate governance and management issues. His clients span a variety of industries, from international law firms and national restaurant chains to major record labels and commercial landlords.

Shadoff is the son of Eddie and Sheryl Shadoff. He grew up in Lynn and attended Austin Prep in Reading. He holds a bachelor’s from Duke and also a J.D. from Duke University’s School of Law.