Earlier this month, 12 teens took part in Chabad of Peabody’s CTEEN kick off event. CTEEN is a group created for Jewish high school students. Teens who join the group meet fellow Jewish teenagers from the neighborhood, to expand their Jewish awareness and social circle. Working with Raizel Schusterman, the teens prepared grooming kits for a homeless shelter, and learned the art of sushi making, and enjoyed games and hamantashens. CTEEN’s next event will be a Paint Night on April 4.

For more information, contact Chabad of Peabody at 978-210-2935 or visit jewishpeabody.com.