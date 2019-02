Senior forward Michal Alge, who grew up in Brookline and attended Maimonides, has broken Yeshiva University’s all-time scoring record. Michal currently has 1141 career points, 1215 rebounds, and is among all-time leaders with 226 steals over 90 career games. She has recorded 10 double-doubles this season, and tallied a career-high 29 points against Goucher on Dec 30.