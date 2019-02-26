Beverly (Goldstein) Weiner, 94 – late of Melrose, formerly of Malden. Died on February 21, 2019.

Born and raised in Malden, where she resided until moving to Melrose in 1971. A Malden High graduate, Beverly’s employment career included: the MIT Radiation Laboratory as an editor and proofreader, Mutual Trust Life Insurance Co., as a brokerage manager, and Monsanto Company as a Midwest Regional Supervisor.

She was very proud of her community service. She was a volunteer for the reading program and tutor for literacy at the Wakefield Schools; day camp Girl Scout leader; outpatient aide at Malden Hospital; fundraiser for the United Way, Heart Association and Cancer Society; and volunteer for Museum of Science “Hands on Science Program.”

Beverly was also a life member of Temple Tifereth Israel of Malden and Hadassah.

Devoted wife of the late Stanley Weiner. Beloved mother of Ellen Weiner and June Weiner Wulff and her husband James. Cherished grandmother of Elise Weiner Wulff and her husband Bryan Gattis Wulff and Cameron Gayle Wulff. Beverly is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Loving daughter of the late Samuel and Jennie Goldstein. She was predeceased by all her siblings: Mae Cohen, David Sandler, Anne Simon, Max Goldstein, Murray Goldstein, Florence Goldberg, Lillian Rattet, and Frances Vandernoot.

Interment services were held privately on February 24. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Wounded Warriors Project, 150 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA 02140. (Goldman)