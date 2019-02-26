Elinor (Roth) Rogosa, 91 – late of Swampscott. Died on February 25, 2019.

Born in Rochester, N.Y., to the late Harry and Catherine (Cohen) Roth. Elinor was the beloved wife of the late Morris Rogosa. Devoted mother of Howard Rogosa of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Martin and Elizabeth Rogosa of Peabody, and David Rogosa and his wife Claudia Natale of Palo Alto Calif. Cherished grandmother of Diana Rogosa and Gareth DeWalt, Lisa and Tyler Jones, Michael and Mary Rogosa, and Alexander and Catherine Rogosa. Treasured great-grandmother of Oliver and Caroline Jones and Molly and Miles DeWalt. The loving sister of the late Mollie Chasky, the late Sara Becker, the late Eva Roth, and the late Anna Flaum. Elinor will also be sorely missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Elinor led an active life. After her retirement from Sears Credit, she volunteered at Swampscott High School Library. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid Mahjong player. Elinor’s greatest delight was her grandchildren, always willing to play, experiment and go on numerous adventures with them.

A funeral service for Elinor will be held on Thursday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment to follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn.

Shiva will be held at the home of Martin and Elizabeth Rogosa, on Thursday, February 28th from 4-8 p.m., Friday, March 1st from 1-4 p.m., and Saturday, March 2nd from 6-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice.