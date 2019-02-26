Maxwell Meyers, 94 – late of Bedford. Died on February 24, 2019.

Devoted husband of 62 years to the late Evalyn Saidel Meyers, whom he met while both were working at Jewish Family and Children’s Services.

A native of Malden and a graduate of Suffolk University, Mr. Meyers also was formerly employed by the United States Army Labs in Natick as a food packing scientist, a position from which he retired only at age 84. Mr. Meyers was a veteran of the US Army Air Force’s Fifth Air Force in the Pacific at the end of World War II, and was for many years a state vice president of the Association of the United States Army.

In Bedford, he was a parent teacher organization volunteer and Scoutmaster. Into his 90’s, he enjoyed many Appalachian Mountain Club trips and camps.

Beloved father of Peter Meyers and his husband Charles Terenzio. Dear brother of the late Leonard Meyers and uncle to seven nieces and nephews.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, on February 27. Interment followed in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jewish Family and Children’s Services. (Goldman)