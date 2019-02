Rosalyn (Bermack) Chiet, 79 – late of Everett. Died on February 19, 2019.

Devoted wife of Joel Chiet. Beloved mother of Alan Chiet and Allan Poulin, and Adam Chiet and Reginald Macon. Dear sister of the late Cynthia Bermack.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden, on February 22. Interment followed in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Rosalyn’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Foundation, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. (Goldman)