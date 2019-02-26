Rose Raum Tabb celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 2 at Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home. Four generations joined Rose to mark her birthday. They included her son and daughter, Rhonda and Chuck Tabb, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and relatives by marriage. Rose lived in Massachusetts most of her life. She grew up in Lynn and raised her family there. To mark the occasion, Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and the Massachusetts Senate issued congratulatory letters and citations.