Zakhar Polyak, of Swampscott, entered into rest on February 23, 2019 at the age of 78.

Beloved husband of Eva Polyak. Devoted father of Svetlana Zemel and her husband Boris, and Sam Polyak and his wife Christina. Cherished grandfather of Felix Zemel and his wife Nicole, Melanie Zemel, Hanna Polyak, Alex Polyak, and Sophia Polyak. Treasured great-grandfather of Flora, Eli, and Isabella Zemel. The loving brother of Maya Temin and the late Ilya Polyak. Brother-in-law of Maryam Merenshteyn and her husband Vladimir. Dear son of the late Isaak Polyak and Berta Zabejinskaia.

Born on November 23, 1940, Zakhar grew up in Russia and Moldova, where he graduated from Kishnev University. He raised his family in Moldova and Massachusetts. He was a computer programmer and a math teacher. He cherished his time spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Zakhar was held on February 25 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment following at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn.

Shiva will be held at the home of Boris and Lana Zemel, on Tuesday, February 26th and Wednesday, February 27th from 2-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Zakhar’s memory to HIAS, 1300 Spring St., Ste. 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910. HIAS made it possible for Zakhar and his family to come to America.

