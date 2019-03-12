City Winery is known for its concerts, private event space, restaurant, and winery. On April 9, it will host a Seder which brings together people from all backgrounds to share in the wisdom and underlying message of hope in the classic story of Jews being led out of slavery.

This non-traditional Seder (ritual feast) incorporates community leaders, activists, artists, politicians, and comedians of diverse faiths and experiences. The venue is set with long community tables, and food is served with abundant glasses of wine and a customized Haggadah.

For City Winery Boston’s upcoming Seder, the location is proud to have Israeli singer-songwriter, David Broza, Judy Gold, Mira Awad, and members of BETTY: Alyson Palmer, Elizabeth Ziff, and Amy Ziff. Also appearing will be: Melissa Ferrick, Ezekiel’s Wheel Klezmer Band, Prof. Jonathan Kaufman, Oompa, Phillip Martin, Callie Crossley, Prof. Lloyd Schwartz, Anita Diamant, Tanisha Sullivan, and Jill Sobule.

“The Downtown Seder is being held 10 days prior to the start of Passover so that guests can bring the inspiration from our event into their homes and make their own Seder dinners more relevant,” said City Winery Founder and CEO Michael Dorf. Both food, wine and entertainment are included in the ticket price.