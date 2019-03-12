Combined Jewish Philan­thropies is accepting grant applications for programs designed to strengthen the North Shore Jewish community. Grant applicants may apply for a grant of up to $10,000. The deadline to apply is April 11 by 5:00 p.m. and applicants can expect to hear back from the committee in June. These grants will be awarded for fiscal year 2019-2020.

CJP’s North Shore Community Grants program is run by a committee of volunteer leaders on the North Shore. The North Shore Grants Committee will review grant allocations and determine grant recipients. The Committee will evaluate applications on the merit of their alignment with the following CJP strategic priorities:

Caring – How can we ensure that every vulnerable person has access to the services to move from crisis to stability?

Justice – How can we provide opportunities for effective action as Jews to collectively build a more just and peaceful world?

Learning & Living – How can we connect more people to Jewish life and learning to enhance their lives and shape who we are as individuals and as a community?

Israel – How can we inform, engage, and empower our community to effectively engage with Israel’s future?

“The CJP North Shore Grant pool provides support to local organizations to imagine and build innovative programs that drive real impact right in our community. These grants contribute to the incredible growth and development of the vibrant landscape of Jewish life on the North Shore,” says

Beth Tauro, CJP’s Director, Planning Outreach & Engagement.

Visit cjp.org/nsgrants.