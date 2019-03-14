Barbara (Sandler) Glaser – late of Valencia Isles, Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Medford, Malden, and Marblehead, entered into rest on March 4, 2019, at the age of 90.

Born in Malden, she was the dear daughter of the late Gershon and Anna (Milman) Sandler. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Lester E. Glaser. Devoted mother of Alan Glaser and his fiancée Laurel Crenshaw and the late Burton Glaser. Loving sister of the late Harriet German and the late Eunice Epstein. Barbara also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Barbara was held on March 7 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery of Winthrop, 232 Fuller St., Everett.