Deena R. (Brustin) Gonick, 78 – late of Haverhill, formerly of Malden. Died on March 5, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late David J. Gonick. Beloved mother of Philip and his wife Ellen Gonick, Alan Gonick and his partner John Palmborg, and Jessica and her husband Joseph Miller. Cherished grandmother of Samantha, Matthew, Sophie, and Harry. Loving sister of Alma Venditti and the late Elaine Bowers.

Services were held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on March 8. Interment followed in Lebanon-Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Diabetes Association 330 Congress St., Ste. 501, Boston, MA 02210, or a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)