Doreen (Miller) Rosenzweig, 86 – late of Melrose. Died on March 11, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Ralph J. Rosenzweig. Beloved mother of Sheryl Rosenzweig, Lori and her husband Ken Snow, Beth Rosenzweig and her husband Ray Bahr, and David and his wife Marcy Rosenzweig. Adored grandmother of Ryan Snow, Benjamin and his wife Samantha Rosenzweig, and Adam Rosenzweig. Dear sister of Janet and her husband Jacob Gubbay.

Services will be held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Wednesday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow in Everett. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence following the interment Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Winchester Hospital Foundation, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. (Goldman)