Helaine Groman Weiss, beloved wife, mother, and nana, passed away peacefully with her loved ones holding her hand on March 1, 2019. She was 73 years old.

Born in Winthrop, Helaine was the cherished daughter of Sally and David Groman. Helaine adored growing up in Winthrop surrounded by all her favorite aunts, uncles and cousins living right up the street from her. She attended Winthrop High School and went on to Lesley College in Boston where she earned her Bachelor of Science and her teaching credentials. As a kindergarten teacher, she engaged her students with music. She was a wonderful pianist who would sing and put on musical shows to make learning fun and to make her lessons stick.

In 1967, Helaine married Dr. Michael Weiss and moved out to Los Angeles, Calif. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Carrie (married to David Ring) and her son Andrew (married to Stephanie). Her greatest joy was to be with her grandchildren Dillon, Kayla, Alexis, Samantha, and Julia. She took immense pride in everything they did and was a part of their lives every day. She will be forever remembered for her steadfast loyalty to those she loved, her kindness, her selflessness, and her devotion.

A funeral service for Helaine was held on March 6 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett.