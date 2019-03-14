Leah (Wolfson) Primak, 90 – late of Chelsea, formerly of Andover and Malden. Died on March 10, 2019.

Wife of the late Jacob Primak. Mother of Jay Primak, the late Robert Primak, and the late Sharon Primak. Mother-in-law of Cheryl Perkins and Amy Primak. Grandmother of Joshua, Rebecca, Ari, Adam, and Shoshana Primak.

A private service was held for the family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Boston’s Children’s Hospital Trust #94340 (include “Robert Primak” in the memo line of the check), 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. (Goldman)