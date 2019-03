Allan E. Baker, 86 – late of Carlisle. Died on March 14, 2019.

Dear son of the late Meyer and Elizabeth Baker. Brother of Shirley Goldberg, the late Harold Baker, Sumner Baker, and Barbara Baker.

Services at Maple Hill Cemetery, 98 Canterbury Drive, Peabody on Monday, March 18 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)