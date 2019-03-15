Selma R. (Blume) Dunleavy, 89 – late of Peabody, formerly of Revere. Died on March 13, 2019.

Adored wife of James Dunleavy for 63 years. Cherished mother of Linda Dunleavy and her spouse Rosaria Pisa.

Services at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park ,185 Lake St., Peabody on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. Condolence calls may be made at her late residence following the interment Monday until 4 p.m., and Tuesday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)