Anisim Zinland, 83 – late of Andover. Died on March 17, 2019.

Devoted husband of Maya Zinland. Beloved father of Svetlana and Dmitry Zinland. Adored grandfather of Anton, David, Rachelle, and Sarah.

Services at Temple Emanuel Cemetery, 202 Mount Vernon St., Lawrence on Wednesday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial week will be private. (Goldman)