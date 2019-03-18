Atty. Marvin Siegel, 90 – late of Boxford. Died on March 15, 2019.

Son of late Dr. Louis and Jeannette (Kartz) Siegel; devoted father of Lisa Siegel Belanger and her husband Donald, Devora Kaiser and her husband Ian, both of Peabody, and Sheryl Sidman and her husband Alan of Wellesley. Loving grandfather of Hana and Ethan Belanger, and Daniel Sidman.

Marvin was a litigation attorney for over 50 years, and a member of the Freemasons for 45 years.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on March 17. Interment followed in Everett. Contributions in his memory may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, 151 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, MA 01776, or the Freemasons. (Torf)