Barbara C. Schapero, 85 – late of Peabody. Died on March 15, 2019, with family by her side.

Wife of Donald S. Schapero; devoted mother of Joel and his wife Stella, Eric and his wife Stephanie, Peter and his wife Ilene, and Douglas and his wife Nancy; cherished grandmother of Jacob, Stephanie, Lia, Stephen, Tyler, Justin, and Samantha; and beloved great-grandmother of Hayden, James, and Joanna. Bobby was also loving sister of the deceased George Clayman of Randolph, and the dear daughter of the late Jacob and Bella Bertman Clayman.

Bobby was active in her community. Alumna of the Beth Israel Hospital School of Nursing, she served as head registered nurse in the emergency ward and supervisor at the Josiah B. Thomas Hospital; president of the Emergency Nurses Association (formerly EDNA), today with over 40,000 members in thirty-five nations; and as medical advisor in various industries. She was an active member of a Rosh Codesh group and worked one-on-one with Hebrew school children.

To her family she was generous, ever-present, and unwavering. We will greatly miss her.

Following commemorative services in her memory at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel in Salem, “Bobby” was laid to rest at Temple Beth Shalom Memorial Park, Danvers, on March 18. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Faber Cancer Institute. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)