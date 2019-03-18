Esther (Shube) Habin, 95 – late of Marblehead, formerly of Lynn. Died on March 16, 2019.

Esther was born in Lynn on November 18, 1923, the dear daughter of the late Louis Shube and Ida Baer. As a young woman, she worked as a phlebotomist in Boston. She married Dave in 1947, and together they ran Shubie’s Supermarket for more than 43 years.

Esther was an intelligent, engaging, independent, and intellectually curious woman. She played piano, studied philosophy, appreciated fine art, read voraciously, and did the crossword puzzle daily, always in pen. We will miss her style, her wit, her smile, and, of course, her blueberry pie.

Esther was predeceased by her husband Dave, her sister Sophie Polansky, and her brothers George and William Shube. She is survived by her children Ruth Flore of Pound Ridge, N.Y., Lawrence Habin of Marblehead, and Phyllis Phillips and her husband John of Williston, Vt.; her grandchildren Josh Flore and his wife Leah, Jill and Raychel Severance, and Nicole Lynch and her husband Sean; her great-grandchildren Michaela, Emma, and Aliza Flore; and her nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Esther’s memory to the Marblehead Female Humane Society, P.O. Box 425, Marblehead, MA 01945. Funeral services will be private. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)