Natalie (Cohen) Kaplan, 91 – late of Peabody. Died on March 17, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Jack Kaplan. Beloved mother of Pam DeGroot and Al DeGroot and his wife Judy Kushner-DeGroot. Adored grandmother of Jake DeGroot and his partner Catie and Nate DeGroot and his wife Becca. Also survived by Jack’s children Ellen Lipka, and Mark Kaplan and their families.

Services will be held at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), Malden on Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lebanon Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Woodbridge Volunteer Program c/o Ellen Gordon, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Goldman)