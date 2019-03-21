NAME: Lester Kligerman

AGE: 72

HOMETOWN: Revere

CURRENTLY LIVING IN: Peabody

ALMA MATERS: Brewster Academy ‘65, Parsons College ‘69

PROFESSION: Retired Art Teacher

___________________________________________________________

What was your life like growing up?

My father was a salesman – at that time there was a business for home improvement, and he got into selling siding products. My mom was at home and did all the cooking. They were very good parents – my father worked hard, my mother worked hard; it was almost like “Father Knows Best.”

I grew up in Revere – when I was really little, we lived with my mother’s parents off of Shirley Avenue. Later we lived in our house, which was rare in those days – most of our friends rented three-deckers. It was like a different world – there was a chicken coop right by the first building … people would come and buy fresh chicken … I remember my bubbe picking off the feathers. Shirley Avenue was a street that came off the main thoroughfare – it was like a little shtetl area of eight, 10 streets that were mostly Jewish. It was nice, because there were lots of families with Jewish kids … it wasn’t a conscious thing like, ‘Oh, I’m Jewish, I gotta be with Jewish people’ – that’s who was there. We kept major holidays – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, and then I remember because of Hebrew school, Sukkot – and I remember we’d be chasing girls around the temple. We weren’t into going to the temple every week, but we knew we were Jewish.

How did you get into art?

I went to Brewster Academy in Maine and then Parsons College in Iowa. At Parsons, I took all my requisites for the first two years to be on track, and then didn’t really connect with any of it. I really liked philosophy, and I really liked psychology, but it was difficult – liking something, and really having a grasp on it are different. I said, ‘I gotta get on the ball here.’ One day I’m talking with the dean, Dean Fox, and he said, “You always like drawing, you’re always drawing,” so he said to take some art classes. And the rest is history. I took a few art classes and really got into it, and then took some art history classes. And then I started painting classes, and said, ‘This is great.’

How did you get into teaching art?

My junior year, or a little before, I said, ‘I love this, but what am I gonna do?’ I said,

‘I don’t think I’m gonna be able to live on the money from this. I’m not sure what to do.’ I guess I could’ve gone into commercial art, and I knew advertising was big money, but that wasn’t what I wanted to do. I said, ‘OK, this really turned my life around – I went from a flounder to a whale going all around the ocean, so what can I do to keep that kind of enjoyment, but also keep a family?’ I was afraid to keep art as my primary subject, because I think to be a great artist, that’s all you do – nothing else matters. And I wanted a family. So I said, ‘OK, maybe I can teach, maybe I can be an example of how you could actually enjoy art.’ I wanted to help people enjoy a subject that’s really special that a lot of people don’t get to look at.

What was your teaching career like?

I did some student teaching at the high school in Fairfield, Iowa, where Parsons College was located. I really liked it, and they offered me a job. I called my folks, and my father said, ‘You’ve been away so long – we’d really like you to come home.’ And I did, and I ended up in Revere. I really wanted kids to like art – I didn’t want to be too authoritarian. I tried to do a lot of different stuff – I would do watercolor painting, I would do oil crayons … I tried to do projects that were colorful and bright – you gotta do stuff that’s age-appropriate. The younger kids have to know how to cut, so you start off with simple cutting – there’s so many different levels. You could do a cutting lesson with an eighth-grader that could be spectacular. You could do painting lessons, figure drawing lessons, portrait lessons, art history, two-point perspective … the kids loved it, the kids loved to paint, and they loved the art – when they were looking at the slides they really liked it – you would say ‘OK, what do you see?’ It’s very effective – ‘OK, what else do you see?’ You try to get them to look and to think and think beyond that, and think beyond that.

Do you have any thoughts on Jewish art?

There are tons of Jewish artists – Chagall, Lichtenstein, Lipchitz, Pissarro, Modigliani – in the ’10s, the ’20s, the ’30s, the Jews were huge. But to me they were never “Jewish artists.” You know Jews – you weren’t supposed to make images, so I kind of missed that. The Christians did it a lot – the manuscripts, the artwork, the books, the writing. The Christians had to teach everybody through the image, so they made this masterful artwork. But the Jews didn’t want to say it that way.