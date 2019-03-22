Ilana Katz Katz is performing at 9Wallis in Beverly on Friday, March 22, opening for famed blues and soul singer Diane Blue and her All Star Band. She will be featuring new music from her in-the-works fourth record.

Ilana has been hailed as “a rising star with her own blend of blues and old-time Appalachian fiddling.” She began as a busker in 2008, playing the crowded platforms of Boston’s subway stations. Famed blues guitarist Ronnie Earl took Ilana under his wing, offering to accompany Ilana on her 2014 debut record, showcasing her in many shows around New England. She is now a regular on the blues and americana festival circuit, but when she isn’t touring – you can still find Ilana in the subway – playing her fiddle and serenading passersby. She is known as a versatile, improvisational musician, equally comfortable performing solo or with a band in theaters, clubs, and festivals.

More information about Ilana is at ilanakatz.com and https://www.facebook.com/ilanakatzkatz/ Tickets to this special event are available at https://gimmelive.com/.