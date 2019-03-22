The North Suburban Jewish Community Center will hold its 10th annual Fashion Show fundraiser, on Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody. The show is themed “Through the years – a 10th anniversary celebration” and will feature updates and participation from alumni as well as honor long-time director Susan Novak.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our 10th Fashion Show,” said Kim Baker Donahue, co-chair or the event. “We are even more excited about this year’s theme because it gives us a chance to look back and recognize just how many great kids have come out of this program and become fantastic community members themselves.”

“Susan Novak has been the heart and soul of our preschool for more than 20 years, so it was an easy decision to honor her as part of this year’s fundraiser,” added Benjamin Weiss, president of the NSJCC.

The Fashion Show features current and former NSJCC preschoolers walking down the runway and modeling the latest clothing trends.

To showcase the many alumni who have been a part of the NSJCC family, the organizers are asking for all NSJCC alumni to take part in the special day by attending or by sending a photo and brief description of what they are doing now.

For more info contact Kim Baker Donahue at kmbkr@hotmail.com or at -781- 258-7180.