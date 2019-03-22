Last Wednesday night, more than 60 New Englanders gathered at Kehillath Israel in Brookline to hear renowned Technion Associate Professor Itamar Kahn discuss his research focused on Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other brain disorders. Kathryn Bloom, a member of the American Technion Society’s National Board of Directors, provided the opening remarks and introduction.

Prof. Kahn’s presentation focused on the disruptions in communication that cause most brain disorders. In the case of both autism and Parkinson’s, he and his team are working with other research teams on rescuing function by reducing the activity in the region of the brain that produces disruptive signals. This research is also part of Prof. Kahn’s work at the Technion’s Allen and Jewel Prince Center for Neurodegenerative Disorders of the Brain, which “aims to understand the changes in the biology of the aging brain and in neurodegenerative conditions” to “develop novel treatment modalities.”

As Ms. Bloom mentioned in her intro, Prof. Kahn’s work illuminated the Technion’s mission to “prepare the next generation of global innovators to do good around the world.”