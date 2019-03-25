Alexander Motorny Sr., 81 – late of Salem. Died on March 23, 2019.

Born on November 7, 1937 in Kiev, Ukraine, the dear son of the late Solomon and Ida (Ratmanskaya) Shlyonsky. Beloved husband of Ella Motorny. Devoted father of Alexander Motorny Jr. and his wife Veronika Kursheva. Cherished grandfather of Ilana, Gregory, and Anthony Motorny, and Dana Kursheva. The loving brother of Sophia Shlyonsky. Treasured friend of David Braginsky and his wife Angela. Alex will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service for Alexander will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 2:00 p.m. at Ahavath Achim Anshe Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Chabad Lubavitch of the North Shore, 44 Burrill St., Swampscott, MA 01907. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)