George Heller, 87 – late of Beverly. Died on March 23, 2019.

George was born at Chelsea Memorial Hospital on October 11, 1931 to Benjamin and Celia (Levine) Heller. He graduated from Chelsea High School in 1949. George joined the Air Force in 1951, where he went to school and became an X-ray technician. He was deployed to Germany, where he spent the next three years. In 1955, he left the Air Force and returned to Chelsea and joined his father at the Ben Heller Tire Co., where he spent the next 30 years. After that, he began buying real estate and rehabbing and building properties. In 1957, he married his wife of 61 years, Joan (Sidman) Heller, and they moved to Beverly. They have three children.

George was a member of Temple B’nai Abraham, where he has served as past temple president, past president of the Brotherhood, and chairman of bingo. He was an avid exerciser and belonged to the Beverly YMCA for many years and did fundraising for them.

In addition to his wife, he leaves three children Sheri Heller, Bobby Heller and his partner Charly Shahin, and Mark Heller. Also, his granddaughter Dora Heller. He also leaves a brother and sister-in-law Martin and Amy Heller. He is predeceased by his sister Lois (Heller) Goff and brother-in-law Seymour Goff.

Services will be held at Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly on Tuesday, March 26 at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Lord Rothchild Cemetery in West Roxbury. Condolence calls may made at his late residence following the interment Tuesday until 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple B’nai Abraham, 200 E. Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915, or Care Dimensions, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. (Goldman)