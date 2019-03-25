Loretta (Caras) Dall, 88 – late of Chelsea. Died on March 17, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Sarah (Rudkin) Caras. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Dall.

Loretta was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed tending to her family’s needs. Loretta is survived by her son Brian R. Dall of Colorado, her niece Jacqueline Belanger of Chelsea, and many great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Marilyn Ringler and Ruth Schurgin, and her niece Linda Giancola.

Funeral services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea, on March 22, with burial following in Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Loretta’s name may be made to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Foundation, 165 Captains Row Chelsea, MA 02150. (Torf)