Louis S. Holzman, late of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Marblehead and Swampscott, passed away on March 20, 2019 at the age of 82 with family by his side.

Beloved husband of 59 years to his wife Sandi (Lerner). He was the son of the late Beatrice and Sam Holzman. Devoted father of the late Wendy Smith, David Holzman and his wife Susan, and Robyn Holzman and her wife Sharon Liszanckie. Adored grandfather of Scott and his wife Chessie, Alex and his wife Lindsey, and Molly Smith; Josh and Rachel Holzman; and Emily Horigan. Great-grandfather of Allison Wendy Smith. Lou was the dear brother of the late Robert Holzman and his wife Elaine, and brother-in-law of the late Norman Lerner and his wife Barbara, and Gary Lerner and his wife Paula. Lou also leaves his loving nieces and nephews.

Born on March 2, 1937, Lou grew up in Malden and graduated from Cushing Academy and Boston University. He owned and managed Holzman Tire and Auto in Chelsea for several years and continued his career in the auto industry before beginning an encore career in the travel business.

He raised his family in Marblehead and Swampscott. An avid baseball player affectionately known as “Lefty,” Lou enjoyed Sunday mornings playing with the Swampscott men’s softball league. He found the utmost joy in coaching Swampscott youth soccer and the high school women’s varsity team for nearly a dozen years.

He was a member of Temple Israel (now Congregation Shirat Hayam), a member of the Masonry, and also volunteered with the Pan-Mass Challenge bike-a-thon. His best times were spent with his loving wife, devoted children and fun-loving grandchildren; cheering for the Patriots and Red Sox; and enjoying moments at their special bench on Fisherman’s Beach.

A funeral service for Lou was held on March 24 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Shirat Hayam Cemetery (Temple Israel section), 506 Lowell St., Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lou’s memory to the Pan-Mass Challenge (SH0150), 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494, or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.